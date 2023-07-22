Inaugural Great Madras Community Dine-Out tops fundraising goal, prompting plans for annual event

MADRAS. Ore. (KTVZ) – The Great Madras Community Dine-Out held on June 1 has topped its fundraising goal for the Madras Community Food Pantry, which plans to make it an annual event.

So far, the organization has topped its $6,000 goal by more than $1,400, and event Coordinator Les Weidner said Saturday he believes it could reach $8,000.

The Jefferson County-wide event included nearly 30 participating restaurants from Warm Springs, Culver and Metolius, as well as Madras, Weidner said, adding that many other businesses, social service organizations and individuals also provided Dine-Out donations.

Weidner praised Eric and Laura Hernandez of La Posada Mexican Grill, who despite having a small restaurant made the largest donation of any participating restaurant.

He said the event brought great exposure to their operation and that “it’s so important for people with food insecurities to know who we are, where we are, when we’re open and what food products they can obtain for us, just by walking through our doors.”