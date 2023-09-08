Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch in Madras embraces new Jefferson County shelter management role

(Update: Adding comments from director, Bend resident)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – There have been some big changes in operations of the Jefferson County animal shelter.

They heavily involve Cindy Fisher and Tori Reid, who have been rescuing animals for most of their lives.

"We know that there's a huge need here for our shelter to be running efficiently, and that the amount of animals in this area is astronomical, and the need is huge," Fisher said Friday. "We just felt like it was our duty to step in."

In July the pair's Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch took over operations of the Three Rivers Humane Society.

Martha Marple, who lives in Bend, has been a long-time donor.

"I want nothing but the best for the new management and the Madras shelter," Marple said.

"We used to make maybe a trip a year where friends would would take two cars and load up with detergent and dog food and collars and things like that," she added.

Fisher said she found out Central Oregon Animal Friends was not going to renew the contract with Jefferson County, so it expired the end of June. So she and Reid talked with the county and came up with a resolution to take over the shelter.

"We get $20,000 a month from the county for this first year," she said. "That was an agreement that we came up with so that we were able to have our employees and run effectively."

"I don't get paid, so but we wanted to make sure that we had enough employees so that the animals are well cared for."

There are now 15 employees at the shelter, which has been renamed Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch. And all the employees are paid.

They typically take in four to five strays a week.

"We kept approximately 50 dogs that belonged to Central Oregon Animal Friends because they didn't have the facility to take them in The Dalles," Fisher said. "We agreed to take the dogs that were left here, and in exchange for that, they left the kennels."

The ranch is always accepting donations -- from dog food to cat litter. And on its website, there's a wish list of needed items.