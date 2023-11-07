COCC’s Madras campus expansion plans receive a $1 million boost, in gift from JTMF Foundation

Groundbreaking on $16 million project expected next spring

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College’s long-planned Madras campus expansion just moved closer to its fundraising goal thanks to a recently awarded $1 million grant from the Oregon-based JTMF Foundation, the school announced Tuesday.

The funding from the group will support COCC’s development of a 24,000-square-foot building designed for early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and a 100-capacity child care center to serve the community. Groundbreaking for the new Madras campus facility is expected in the spring of 2024.

“Since first learning about this project in early 2022, we’ve been delighted to watch the progress made by COCC to bring its acclaimed early childhood education program and essential child care facility to its growing Madras campus,” said JTMF co-founder and trustee Tami Marick. “Now, with the project entering a critical fundraising stage, we’re pleased to make this significant investment and are excited about the impact the expansion will have for Jefferson County students, families and the community.”

Founded in 2020, the JTMF Foundation partners with causes and organizations across the Pacific Northwest that strive to make a profound difference in communities, with a special focus on improving the lives of children, veterans, seniors and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

COCC’s expansion project in Madras is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of child care options in the region. Funding is coming from public and private sources. Learn more at cocc.edu/growing together.

“This is a monumental gift from the JTMF Foundation and a major investment in the future of Jefferson County, with a reach that will benefit countless lives,” said Laurie Chesley, president of COCC.

COCC announced in August that state lawmakers had allocated more than $4 million in lottery revenue bonds toward the $16 million Madras campus expansion, planned on land gifted by the Madras-based Bean Foundation.

“Community partnerships are such an integral part of the work COCC does, and we are extremely fortunate to have the JTMF Foundation behind us as we endeavor to transform opportunities for families in the county,” said Zak Boone, chief advancement officer and executive director of the COCC Foundation.

For more information, contact Zak Boone, chief advancement officer and executive director of the COCC Foundation, at 541-383-7212 or zboone@cocc.edu.