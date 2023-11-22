Madras sees recent rash of car thefts; several victims left their vehicles running unattended to warm up

(Update: Adding video, comments from the chief of police)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Madras has seen a recent string of car thefts, many tied to the cold weather and people warming up cars who leave them unattended, keys in the ignition.

Since the beginning of October, the city has had 10 stolen vehicle reports.

Police Chief Tim Plummer said the department has had a 90% recovery rate, bringing back nine of the stolen vehicles. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 85% of stolen vehicles reported stolen are eventually recovered.

Plummer has some important advice for the upcoming holiday season.

"Be very conscientious of your surroundings, your driving habits, your vehicle preparation habits, your home safety," he said. "Don't leave your windows and doors unlocked."

"Make sure you take the opportunity if you need to return often to your base of operation, your home or family's house, and take all those valuables out of the car before you reengage in another shopping excursion," Plummer added. "The more things that are in your car. that just means whoever's looking to get in your car gets a big haul in one stop."

Three arrests have been made in connection with the vehicle thefts. Police are able to find the cars in a national criminal database and enter the vehicle as stolen.

Plummer said the vehicles are often recognized from officers or from clues from people calling to report their stolen vehicles.