Madras sees recent rash of car thefts; several victims left their vehicles unattended to warm up

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A recent rise in car thefts in Madras is tied to a common issue as colder weather settles in: People who leave their vehicles unattended to warm up before they start their day.

It's an easy opportunity for car thieves, since people are leaving the keys in the ignition.

The Madras Pioneer recently reported there have been eight vehicles stolen over the past six weeks in the city. Four were stolen while left unattended to warm up.

Madras Police Chief Timothy Plummer told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday he has updated data since the article was published.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the Plummer to learn about the recent incidents and updated numbers. She'll also be asking his advice for residents to avoid becoming a victim. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

