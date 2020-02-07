Federal Crackdown On Flavored E-Cigarette Cartridge Sales Takes Effect
NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A federal crackdown has taken effect on the sale of most flavored cartridges for e-cigarettes.
The new FDA policy prohibits companies from making and selling all cartridge flavors except tobacco and menthol.
Stores can continue to sell flavored e-liquid and disposables.
The crackdown aims to reduce vaping by young people.
The FDA is giving businesses until mid-May to comply with the new rules before they could face fines.
