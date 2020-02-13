Some Dallas Elementary School Students Surprised, Excited To Receive New Bikes, Helmets

National & World

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — First and second graders at Dallas ISD’s Reagan Elementary School in Oak Cliff thought they were learning how to be safe.

But little did they realize, they were about to be surprised.

Each of the 83 students received a new bike and helmet.

Employees at Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits and Tito’s Handmade Vodka assembled all of the bikes and donated them.

The group Can’d Aid coordinates these efforts across the country.

For many students here, it’s the first time owning one.

At least one child was overwhelmed by all of the excitement.

Alyssa Lile of Can’d Aid said, “It’s overwhelming for us, too just because we know we’re making a difference. While we hate to see them cry, we’re glad they’re tears of joy.”

Can’d Aid said to date, more than 3,600 bikes have been donated nationwide.

Seven-year-old Javier Ortiz couldn’t wait to claim his. “I’m very excited. I had a bike before, but the old one broke. So I wanted a new one, but we didn’t get one because it cost too much money. I wanted one for my birthday and I just didn’t know this was going to happen over here.”

This year, his birthday gift came early.

