Two facing animal cruelty charges after more than 260 animals rescued from home

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after more than 260 animals were pulled from a filthy home in Kansas City Monday.

City officials said Mikabel Montero and Natasha Marie Acosta have each face three animal cruelty charges in municipal court — specifically one count control of odors due to the smell emanating from the home, and two counts of inadequate animal care for lack of clean, fresh water and unsanitary conditions.

An anonymous tip led city investigators to a home at 40th and Wabash earlier this week. What they found led to a raid to rescue those animals from deplorable conditions.

Most of the pets were rats, and were confined to a duplex no larger than 1,000 square feet.

The ammonia inside the home was so thick, firefighters had to wear masks to bring the animals out.

Montero spoke with KMBC 9 News as the animals were being removed from the home. He said he loves each and every one of the animals.

“I care about them a lot. I’m just suppressing a lot of emotion right now,” Montero said as he watched cage after cage of animals being taken from the home.

Montero was reportedly told by the city that he could keep 20 of the animals that rescue crews were removing from the home.

The city caught him trying to sneak in a few more.

“Because there was just a bit more than 20 that we named,” Montero said.

The animals were taken to KC Pet Project for veterinary care before being placed in foster homes or up for adoption.

In all, shelter officials said 268 pets were removed from the home, including 217 rats, 16 rabbits, two geckos, two guinea pigs, nine hamsters, six turtles or tortoises and more.

Montero told KMBC all 268 of the animals had food, water and care.

“Even having them and wanting all of them, I know I have a lot,” he said. “Too many.”

Montero and Acosta are due to appear in court May 12.

