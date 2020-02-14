Spirit Airlines relocating 345 jobs to Williamson County

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Commercial air transport Spirit Airlines announced today with Governor Bill Lee that they plan to relocate their operations control center to Williamson County, bring 345 jobs to the area, at an investment of $11M.

The Operations Control Center (OCC) is currently based in Miramar, Florida, where the company is headquartered. 240 positions will relocate to Williamson County, where an additional 100 jobs will be created.

A spokesperson with Spirit tells News4 that they’re inviting current OCC staff to transfer with them to Williamson County, and they hope all of them can. Any empty seats of the 240 transferred positions will be filled locally, along with the additional 100 positions, planned to be added over the next five years.

The OCC is Spirit’s mission-critical center for operating their fleet around the clock, managing all aspects of flight service: including crew scheduling, flight dispatch, air traffic control coordination, aircraft routing, and more.

The 49,000 facility will be built out to accommodate significant technology reliability, infrastructure, and staff space. The transition will be executed over the next year, and will be complete by 2021.

Spirit recently launched Nashville service in October with an initial six domestic destinations and will add three more domestic, as well as an international destination, in the coming months.

Governor Lee welcomes Spirit Airlines to Tennessee, and wants to “…thank its team for being one of the latest companies to call our state home.”

“Nashville clearly came out on top in a nationwide search due to geographic location, business climate, and growth in the aviation sector,” President and CEO of Spirit Airlines Ted Christie said. “We look forward to building on our plans for future network expansion and protecting our growing 24/7 operation by starting this new chapter in Nashville.”

“Spirit Airlines is part of the BNA family, and we are thrilled that the company has chosen to extend its presence into Middle Tennessee,” said Doug Kreulen, President & CEO of Nashville International Airport.

The location will be announced at a later date.

