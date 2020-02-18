Neighbors Fearful Of Man’s Dogs After Series Of Vicious Attacks

National & World

SAUSALITO, CA (KPIX) — Some residents in Sausalito say they are being terrorized by two dogs in their neighborhood.

The dogs reportedly attacked three people, mauling two of them.

The incidents in question happened on Currey Lane. Within a few hour span, the dogs attacked three contractors.

Dennis Webb, is a contractor working on a home on Currey Lane. He says three of his workers were attacked by the two dogs that live across the street. The first incident happened just after 8 in the morning on January 21.

“Shawn said he put his hand out to let the dogs sniff him, but then one of the dogs attacked his legs while the other dog went for his legs,” says Webb.

Then less than 4 hours later, another worker says the same thing happened to him. Jose Alvarado says, “The white dog got my arm and the black dog went for my legs.”

Another worker that was with him managed to jump into the bed of the truck and avoid any injuries.

“We are all petrified, especially the older folks,” says Webb. “Our workers are carrying around pepper spray and people can’t walk down the street without the fear of being attacked.”

“I’m even fearful walk down the street so I don’t go down there anymore,” adds Kelly Davlos, a Currey Lane resident.,

Marin Humane Society says it conducted an investigation and the dogs were under a 10 day in-home quarantine. They did not test positive for rabies.

In a statement it said:

“Marin Humane has forwarded all relevant information to the Marin County District Attorney’s office. Included in that was a 2016 case in which the dogs attacked another resident.”

The victim, Kay Moore, from the 2016 incident recently talked at the Sausalito City Council meeting about her experience.

“The dog bit my arm, the other went after my dog and it wouldn’t let go,” Moore said.

But the owner of the dogs says these stories don’t add up.

Daniel Meyer provided KPIX with pictures of Monkey and Goose by email and gave us his explanation of events. Meyer says they are two sweet dogs that were protecting their home from intruders.

Meyer alleges the workers that were attacked were trying to break into his home. Meyer added he has been evicted from his home because of the recent attacks.

