Hawaiian Airlines donates 35 million miles to nonprofits
Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Hawaiian Airlines and HawaiianMiles members donated 35 million miles to 13 local nonprofits in 2019 through their member giving program.
Each organization received an average of 2.8 million miles to support services aligned with Hawaiian’s corporate pillars of culture, education, environment and health and human services in Hawaii.
The airline matches up to a half-million miles of the total donations made annually to each nonprofit.
Benefiting organizations include:
American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific
American Red Cross of Hawaii
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii
Blood Bank of Hawaii
Coral Reef Alliance (CORAL)
Friends of Hokule‘a and Hawai‘iloa
Hawaiian Humane Society
HUGS
Make A Wish Hawaii
Maui Forward Bird Recovery Program
National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii
Shriners Hospital for Children of Honolulu
Special Olympics Hawai
