Amazon driver held at gunpoint, van full of packages stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — Murfreesboro Police are working to track down a suspect they say robbed an Amazon delivery driver at gunpoint before taking off in the van full of packages.

The female driver says that while delivering packages near Hawkins Avenue and Minor Street around 1:18 p.m., she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and carjacked the van.

The driver was not injured during this incident.

The two men were wearing all black with masks covering their faces.

The van, subcontracted through Diversified Logistics Solutions, was found abandoned on Fourth Avenue a short time later.

It is believed the suspects loaded 73 packages into a large-black SUV with tinted windows after ditching the van.

The armed men left behind five packages.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should contact Criminal Investigations Division Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email 0834@murfreesborotn.gov.

