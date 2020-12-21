Rescued bald eagle rehabbing broken wing

National & World

SHARON, CT (WFSB) — A bald eagle rescued by a hiker in Thomaston is rehabbing a broken wing at the Sharon Audubon Center.

The bald eagle, which was unable to fly, was found last week near the Thomaston Dam and carried 3 miles to safety.

Environmental Conservation Police then helped bring the bird to the audubon center.

The center shared an update on the bird over the weekend.

“Thankfully, this bird did not exhibit any symptoms of poisoning or toxicity, which are always top concerns when admitting a bald eagle into our clinic,” it said. “She is in excellent body condition, weighing a whopping 11 pounds! However, she has sustained a broken wing.”

The wing is splintered, bandaged and wrapped to the bird’s body.

“With a fracture so close to the joint, the healing process may interfere with the mobility of the elbow, which could render this bird unable to fly properly,” the center said. “Recovery time for this injury will be weeks while the bone heals, and physical therapy and cold laser therapy is performed to attempt to keep the joint moveable while the fracture heals.”

The center said only time will tell if it is successful.

It said it did not know how the bald eagle became injured. However, it said it was possible that it could have been hit by a car as it was flying away from a meal.

“We ask for healing thoughts as we do everything we can to return this majestic bald eagle back into the wild where she belongs,” the center said. “We are hopeful!”

