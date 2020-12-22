9-year-old’s act of kindness inspires others to pay it forward

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A little girl’s act of kindness over the weekend turned into a gift that just kept giving. By using her talents to help the elderly and shut-ins, she inspired others to pay it forward.

Emilee Suddarth, 9, of Lee’s Summit, knows her way around the kitchen. She loves to bake. She’s turned it into a little business, baking for friends and family. But it’s not about the profit. She uses the money to bake desserts for the elderly who rely on the nonprofit One Good Meal for food deliveries.

“There’s a lot of people, elderly, that can’t make themselves food so I, we are making these so we can donate money and cookies for One Good Meal,” Emilee said.

She and her mom volunteer with the organization.

“We deliver at least once a week, usually multiple times a week, so we’ve really gotten to know a lot of the seniors and they’re like family,” Corrina Suddarth said. “Emilee has a big heart and she loves cooking, so she put those two things together and was able to really create a blessing for One Good Meal.”

With annual fundraisers canceled due to COVID-19, Emilee instead auctioned off a tray of her sweets. There was a bidding war. Instead of one winner, the top three bidders all donated $100. Another bidder offered to match their bids for a total of $600. That will provide 130 meals to lee’s summit residents who might otherwise go hungry.

“What was your reaction when you heard how much?” KMBC’s Kelly Eckerman asked.

“I was speechless,” Emilee said.

Emilee said she will keep on baking and donating her desserts to the elderly. She said she hopes to encourage others to pay it forward.

“So everyone can be happy and be able to have food and other things,” Emilee said.

Paying it forward didn’t end there. The bidders donated that $600 tray of sweets to front-line workers at Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.