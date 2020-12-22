Firefighters warn Iowans to stay off ice after fisherman falls through

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CLIVE, Iowa (KCCI) — Officials with the Clive Fire Department warned Central Iowans to stay off the ice for the time being, after a fisherman fell through the ice at a pond in the city Monday morning.

Firefighters said that man was fishing at Shuler Pond, located at the corner of Douglas and Berkshire Parkways. Bystanders were able to quickly rescue him.

Assistant Chief Brian Helland said residents should stay off local ponds at the moment.

“The conditions of the ice are not good right now. It’s very changeable,” Helland said. “When he got out to the middle, with the few days of thaw we had, (it) turned thin and he fell through.”

While the man had left before firefighters arrived, they were able to retrieve his gear from the pond, using the experience as a training exercise.

It’s training they hope they don’t have to use. Helland says ice levels can be deceiving.

“It’s very difficult to tell,” he said. “We need a little bit more cold weather for a few more days before we get good, sustainable ice.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.