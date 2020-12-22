Historic church bell to ring for first time in 60 years on Christmas Eve

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Weaverville residents will hear a new sound on Christmas Eve, something not heard for several decades.

Weaverville United Methodist Church (WUMC) announced on Monday that the church’s bell will be rung for the first time in at least 60 years on Dec. 24 during Christmas Eve services.

“This will be a historic moment for our Historical Registered Church, and bring joy to the community, in the midst of a season of uncertainty,” the church’s press release states.

Those who helped with WUMC’s Steeple Restoration Project include long-time church member Les Love, Treasurer Steve VanReenen, Pat Newcomb and other church members and Trustee Members.

The bell will be rung during Christmas Eve services at WUMC at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

According to the National Park Service, Methodism in the Reems Creek Valley of Buncombe County dates back to 1805. The first services in WUMC were held on Easter Sunday, 1920, after its finished construction. A belfry and steeple were added to the building in the mid-1950s, but a crack in the bell caused it to remain silent for many years, until its restoration in 2020.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.