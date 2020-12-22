Irvine mother, teenage daughter missing since last year now believed to have been kidnapped

National & World

IRVINE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — The FBI has gotten involved with the search for a missing Irvine mother and daughter who are now believed to have been kidnapped.

Irvine police have been searching for 35-year-old Amber Aiaz, also known as Mei Yi Wu, and her 13-year-old daughter Melissa Fu since they went missing on Nov. 22, 2019.

Aiaz’s husband told police he last saw them at their home in the area of Michelson and University in Irvine. That day, after two strangers – a man and a woman of Chinese descent, knocked on their apartment door, Aiaz’s husband told police he was immediately rendered unconscious by an unknown substance after he opened the door.

When the husband came to, his wife and daughter were missing, according to Irvine police.

Since last year, Irvine police say they now have reason to believe the two were kidnapped and the FBI has gotten involved in the investigation.

Authorities believe the man and the woman may have been seen by others in the apartment complex. The woman was described as Chinese, in her 40s, about 5-foot-8 with an average build and black hair in a bun. The man was in his 40s, about 5-foot-10, 190 pounds with an average build and short black hair. They may have been in an unknown model black Cadillac.

Aiaz is described as being 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds with medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, vest and fitted pants with white writing, and light-colored shoes. Her daughter is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with medium-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. Melissa was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

