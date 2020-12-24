Two families displaced from unrelated overnight fires

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV Staff) — The Red Cross helped two families who were forced from their homes in two unrelated house fires in Beaverton early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say they were called to a home around 3:00 a.m. in the 5000 block of SW 167th Avenue in Beaverton, after a person inside reported that a shed adjacent their home was engulfed in flames that were quickly spreading.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread from a vent into the home’s attic.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading into the living space, but due to water damage, the home was not habitable.

Three adults, three children, two cats and two dogs have been displaced.

A TVF&R fire investigator has determined that the fire originated in the shed, but the exact cause is unknown.

While firefighters were mopping up hot spots at the first location, 911 dispatchers fielded a call from a resident of a triplex three miles away in the 12000 block of SW Allen Blvd.

The person in the home reported a fire in her utility room that was filling the home with smoke.

Firefighters limited fire damage to one unit, but the adjacent unit sustained some smoke and water damage.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was combustibles placed too close to a heating unit.

Two adults, two kids, and one dog were displaced by the fire in the original unit. Sadly, a cat died in the fire.

Two adults were displaced from the adjacent unit. There were no other injuries.

The American Red Cross is supporting all the impacted families with lodging and other immediate needs.

All the homes had working smoke alarms, but none of the homes had residential fire sprinkler systems.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.