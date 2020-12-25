Explosion in Nashville is ‘linked to vehicle,’ police say

National & World

Police and fire officials are on the scene of an explosion in Nashville this Christmas morning, according to a spokeswoman for the Nashville Fire Department.

“There is an incident involving an explosion. This is an active scene,” spokeswoman Kendra Loney told CNN. “Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department are on the scene.”

Police tweeted the explosion is “linked to a vehicle” and they are investigating with their federal partners. The explosion took place outside 166 2nd Avenue N. downtown, police said.

No additional details were immediately available, Loney said.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told CNN he was “aware of an explosion” and was on the way to the scene.

“I do know emergency services are calling in our help, all our specialties, to investigate the cause of the explosion and I’m sure more information will be posted soon,” Cooper said.

The mayor added the explosion happened on 2nd Avenue on the edge of the Tennessee city’s hospitality and tourist district in an old, historic part of town.

Cooper did not know if there were any injuries reported as a result of the explosion.

Footage from CNN affiliate WTVF showed smoke rising from a fire on the street, with debris littering the area.

Eyewitness Buck McCoy told CNN the explosion took place right in front of his home. On the street, he said he saw three cars that were “fully engulfed” in flames.

“There was trees laying everywhere, glass laying everywhere,” he said, adding he saw some people who weren’t injured but looked as if they were in shock.