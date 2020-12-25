Small business owner spreads Christmas cheer

National & World

Millington, MI (WNEM) — Michael Atchison spent some time at the Millington Fire Department. He would wave hello to people passing by when he got the chance.

“I try to be a little more optimistic instead of pessimistic,” Atchison said.

In Millington, this small business owner is on a mission to give a little bit more Christmas cheer.

“It’s a selfless gift, it’s simple, it doesn’t take a lot of money,” Atchison said.

Atchison has been collecting Christmas cards and gifts for one local boy.

“He’s very very ill,” Atchison said. “A lot of kids haven’t had the opportunity to get out and be kids. When you get told a kid in your community is sick, you rally the troops.”

Helping Atchison bring families in Millington a great Christmas through COVID-19 friendly visits at home this year is Santa Claus.

“I wanted to help bring Christmas to families even though necessarily they didn’t have a lot,” Atchison said.

This is a way Atchison can celebrate Christmas in his own way. He is a combat veteran, and his family is stuck in Italy for the holidays.

“If my family can’t be here for the holidays because they’re stuck somewhere else because of COVID-19, absolutely I’m not going to sit at home and be bitter about it,” Atchison said. “I’m going to try to be a positive influence anyway I can.”

Atchison plans on not letting the Christmas spirit die.

“Don’t let it die,” Atchison said.

