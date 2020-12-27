“It’s not right:” Omaha woman says apartment left her with no hot water in freezing weather

National & World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT ) — This Christmas has not been so merry for one Omaha woman – living without hot water.

Milagros Bonilla is running out of patience.

”It’s just not right,” she said.

It has been four days since her home at Legacy Crossing has been without hot water.

She said she spent her holiday week calling the complex for help.

”She said ‘Oh, not a problem, we will send maintenance out to you.’”

But no one came. They never gave an update and she was forced to figure it out.

”It’s been pretty hard. We have been filling up pots and pans. Pots to heat up,” she said.

Christmas morning dropped to 3 degrees.

A hot shower — even a warm bath was not an option for Milagros – her husband or her young grandson.

”The office number. The emergency number — nobody answers,” she said.

What’s worse – she recovering from bronchitis and she’s hoped after returning from the hospital, she wouldn’t have to deal with this.

Running her stove all day while filling her pots and dumping the steaming water in the tub constantly.

”Run back again. It’s a back and forth thing,” she said.

And this isn’t her first issue at Legacy. In her old unit, the pipes froze and flooded in the winter.

Similar issues have been reported by 6 News in the past. In the fall, the property owner confirmed problems with bats, roaches, plumbing and more.

Milagros says in 3 years she’s never been late on rent and she’s not asking for pity, but demanding respect.

”That’s very wrong to do to someone. You’re violating someone’s rights,” she said.

