Man arrested for attacking bystanders, PPB officer with baseball bat

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man accused of attacking several people and a Portland Police Bureau officer with a baseball bat in northeast Portland has been arrested.

On Dec. 22, officers responded to a report of a person who had been struck in the head with a baseball bat in the 1100 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. The victim was able to provide officers with an “intricate description of the suspect” who fled after the attack.

About half an hour later, officers responded to the Rosa Parks Transit Station on 6500 block of North Interstate Avenue on another report of an attack with a baseball bat. Several people were struck in the head and shoulders while exiting the MAX train. The suspect had also broken several train windows, according to PPB. The man had fled before officers arrived.

Later that morning, PPB received separate calls of an individual attacking people with a baseball bat near the 500 block of Northeast Everett Street. They were unable to find the suspect or any victims.

At 11:53 a.m., another call came in regarding the same individual. The suspect, identified as Trendlon Deneishel Kimp Brewer, 53, was wearing a backpack with a baseball bat sticking out from its inside. According to PPB, as officers took him into custody, Brewer struck one of the officers in the cheekbone. The officer suffered a minor injury.

Brewer was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

PPB said the investigation remains ongoing and believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Detective Jeff McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0400.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.