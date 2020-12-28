Advocates for death row inmate Julius Jones plan walk from OKC to McAlester

National & World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Advocates for death row inmate Julius Jones plan to walk 131 miles from Oklahoma City to McAlester this week in an effort to support his push for clemency.

Jones has been on death row for two decades after he was convicted for the murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

A group of five advocates will be leaving Thursday morning from the state Capitol and they should to arrive in McAlester by Sunday afternoon.

“You’ve got five people who are willing to sacrifice a lot,” Oklahoma City rapper and activist Jabee Williams said.

Williams is one of the organizers for the 131-mile walk to McAlester in support of Julius Jones. Jones is on death row at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, where he still maintains his innocence.

Williams said they wanted to try something that hadn’t been done before to bring more attention to Jones’ case.

“It’s just something all of us feel very strongly about,” Williams said.

Williams said Thursday will start off with a rally at the state Capitol at 5 a.m. before the group leaves for McAlester at 5:30 a.m. He said on the way, they’ll make a stop in Shawnee, and they should arrive in McAlester by Sunday afternoon.

“I had people tell me, ‘man you’re crazy, ain’t no way,’” Williams said.” Just that alone lets people know if we’re going out of our way to do this it must be for a reason.”

That reason is because they feel Jones did not get a fair trial.

“There are things with his story, with his case, that are so obvious,” Williams said. “I think by his case being ignored by the people who have his life in their hands that’s the most frustrating part. We’re at a place where they don’t want to just admit that they got this one wrong.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has been advocating for the family of Paul Howell. Hunter has said there’s overwhelming evidence Jones was guilty and he’s confident the evidence supports the verdict.

