Person who fell through ice while fishing saved by battalion chief

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A Lincoln Fire Battalion Chief helped save a person who fell through ice on a lake Sunday night.

Investigators say the person was ice fishing on Holmes Lake when they fell through around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found that person about 30 yards from the shoreline, hanging on to an ice shelf.

Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller put on an ice rescue suit, grabbed a rescue line and went out to help the person onto an ice rescue board. After securing them, firefighters back on the shore helped pull both of them to safety.

Investigators said the person who fell through the ice went to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The Lincoln Fire Department reminds people to take care when out on the ice:

Daylight hours only

Verify ice depth

Wear a Personal Protective Device with a whistle, knife and light

Know how to self-rescue if ice is compromised

Let others know your plan and your location

