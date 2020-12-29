Market Street Bridge remaining closed due to future flooding concerns

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — The flood gate wall on the Market Street Bridge, which connects Wilkes-Barre and Kingston, has been up since last week, and it’ll stay up through January 4, 2020.

The flood gate wall was first put up because of concerns about flooding during the Christmas holiday.

Thankfully, that was avoided.

Now, the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority says it is worried about flooding this Thursday and the potential of the Susquehanna River cresting above major flood level.

The projected crest is at 30 feet. The levee system protects most of the Wyoming Valley up to 44 feet.

So, the bridge will remain closed as a precaution.

The Pierce Street Bridge is open, however.

The Market Street Bridge is a major thoroughfare through the city, so this decision isn’t taken lightly, but authorities say it’s a must to keep people safe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.