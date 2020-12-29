Mother looking for injured daughter’s pets following apartment fire

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO) — A concerned mother is out looking for her daughter’s pets tonight after her daughter jumped from a balcony with some of them in tow while fleeing a fire.

The woman was injured and is now in the hospital and is in stable condition. She broke several vertebra in her back.

At her daughter’s request, her mother is out looking for the missing pets.

The pictures and information about the pets provided to KCTV5 News can be viewed above.

“If that’s what makes her happy is to know I’m here looking for them, then that’s what we’re going to do,” she said. “She just wants them back, something back that belonged to her.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.