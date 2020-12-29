NOPD: Two suspects sought in connection with rash of vehicle burglaries

National & World

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU ) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects who are believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that happened early Monday morning in Treme.

At around 4:15 a.m., the suspects were captured on surveillance video burglarizing dozens of vehicles parked in and/or near the 2100 block of Ursuline Avenue.

A total of 48 vehicles were burglarized.

NOPD said the suspects were also equipped with flashlights and a window punch.

They were last seen walking westbound on North Johnson toward Dumaine Street and then in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police said one suspect is described as stocky and was wearing black “Dickie” pants, red tennis shoes, a gray hoodie with a white T-shirt pulled over on top. He was wearing a black face/head cover with a vertical reflective strip located on the front.

The second subject was wearing a black or blue hoodie with a white T-shirt pulled over it, according to the NOPD. Police say he also had a black face/head cover with a vertical reflective strip on the front.

