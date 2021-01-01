Entrepreneur starts new year raising funds for those in need

National & World

GRISWOLD, Connecticut (WFSB ) — A Connecticut entrepreneur started off the new year in an unusual way, lacing up his running shoes in an effort to raise funds and awareness for those dealing with hunger during this pandemic.

Brian Gates celebrated the beginning of 2021 by running across southeastern Connecticut to publicize his new venture, and to help thousands in the area that are in need of food supplies.

“Our foundation is built all along philanthropy and feed the less fortunate,” said Gates, CEO of Bookwell Travel.

Gates is using his new company to fill food pantries, donating 10 meals for every room booked on the new first class booking and trip platform.

“We are also specializing in breakfast food. If you have food in the morning, at least you’ll have a good start to the day,” Gates explained.

“My response was we are in. So, I did contact the food the food pantry, because I think this is a good way to continue what we’ve been doing,” said Tina Falck, director of Griswold Senior Center and Social Services.

Starting at midnight in Mystic, Gates dealt with freezing temperatures, and some directional issues that turned his 47-mile route into one that went more than 52.

“I kind of hit the wall when I was passing Foxwoods this morning. It was 18 degrees. I cramped up a little bit. But we just took a break for 20 minutes and then continued on,” Gates said Friday morning.

He finished right on schedule, which is almost as impressive as his ability to raise money to feed those in need.

After recuperating from his long jaunt, Gates says he’ll jump right in to getting his new company to start producing for its clients, while continuing to raise money for various food banks in Connecticut and throughout the northeast.

