Surveillance video shows 15-year-old beating mother to death in Texas, police say

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after surveillance video captured him beating his mother to death in McKinney, Texas, police said in a news release Sunday.

The boy’s father called police to the home around 1 a.m. Sunday. The mother, identified as Stacy Ellen Barney, 50, was found dead inside, police said.

Officers took the boy into custody following a search of the area around the home, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” McKinney Police said in a statement, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

McKinney is about 37 miles north of Dallas.