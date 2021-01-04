Connecticut hospital receives NIH award to research COVID-19 complications in children

National & World

HARTFORD, Connectitcut (Hartford Business Journal) — The National Institutes of Health awarded a research grant to Connecticut Children’s Hospital to study risk factors for COVID-19 complications in children.

Connecticut Children’s is one of eight entities nationwide to receive NIH grants for research projects focused on identifying children at high risk for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare but severe after-effect of COVID-19. NIH will pay up to $20 million to the eight research projects over two years, the Institute said.

“These awards underscore NIH’s commitment to identifying children at risk for MIS-C, which will inform development of interventions to improve their health outcomes,” said Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Connecticut Children’s research for the project will be led by Dr. Juan Salazar, the hospital’s physician in chief, who also chairs the pediatrics department at UConn Health.

Other groups that received NIH awards include:

-The University of California, San Diego

-Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore

-Baylor College of Medicine, Houston

-Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

-Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant

-The University of California, San Francisco

-Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey

