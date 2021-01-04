Officers rescue woman, 6-year-old daughter from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

National & World

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video released by the Baltimore Police Department Friday shows the harrowing rescue of a woman and a child from the Inner Harbor last month.

Southern District officers were called to the waterline just behind MedStar Harbor Hospital on Dec. 13 in the 3000 block of Hanover Street for an attempted suicide.

When they arrived, officers learned a 35-year-old woman in crisis was trying to drown herself and her 6-year-old daughter.

“She was actually holding her daughter underwater,” Det. Donny Moses said. “She was in distress, she was crying, she was frantic, and at that time, our officers knew they had to jump to action pretty quick.”

The video shows officers jumping into the cold harbor and pulling out the woman and the girl from the icy waters.

“They pulled the little girl out of the water first. When they did, she was unresponsive, she wasn’t breathing, she was lifeless,” Moses said.

Officers rushed the little girl, who was unconscious and unresponsive, to an area hospital in their own patrol car. Doctors were able to save her life.

The mother was also transported to an area hospital, where she received medical treatment and an evaluation.

“(It was) very heroic,” Moses said. “Of course, when we get called to calls like that, you don’t think of doing anything extraordinary, but looking back, what these officers did was quite extraordinary.”

Police are also commending bystanders who called in the incident.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish. Learn more 800-273-8255

