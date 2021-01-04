Thrift stores rely on donations, customers to make it in the pandemic

National & World

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — At the start of a new year, you may find yourself cleaning out your closet. But have you considered where you could donate all your old items?

Karen’s Kloset in Essex Junction and Shalom Shuk in Surlington are just two local thrift stores asking for donations – particularly during the pandemic.

They say donations not only help others – but the business itself to stay afloat.

The owner of Karen’s Kloset, Karen Alderman, says the pandemic has posed extra challenges.

“You can’t just put an ad in the paper and say I’m having a sale and people read it. You have to figure out ways to reach you and somebody besides you,” explained Alderman.

It’s an adjustment that other thrift stores have had to make, too, like Shalom Shuk in Burlington.

“We have been getting lots and lots of donations from people throughout the pandemic. So, we’ve had a surplus of clothing which is fantastic – obviously,” said Sophie Yarwood, a sales associate at Shalom Shuk.

Donations are taken to a back room to sit for at least 24 hours. Items are then disinfected.

Small businesses like these hope people come back to shopping local.

