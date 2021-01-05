Columbia University VP charged with sexual assault of a minor

National & World

A Columbia University vice president was arrested Monday after allegations that he had “engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 13” at his home in New Jersey, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marcelo Velez, 56, was arrested at his home in Woodcliff Lake, and charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the prosecutor’s office.

CNN was unable to immediately identify an attorney for Velez.

The joint investigation between the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Woodcliff Lake Police Department began after local police received the allegations on January 3, according to a news release from the prosecutor’s office.

Velez is listed as the current vice president for Columbia University’s Manhattanville Development on the university’s website.

“We have placed Mr. Velez on administrative leave and will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials investigating this matter,” a Columbia University spokesperson told CNN.

Velez is being held at Bergen County jail pending his first court appearance in Hackensack, according to the news release.