Court docs: Woman assaulted passenger on plane at PDX after victim’s children kicked her seat

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after she assaulted another woman on a flight that had arrived at the Portland International Airport, according to court documents.

Court documents filed on Monday say Daydrena Jaslin Williams is facing charges fourth-degree assault and harassment for an incident that occurred Sunday at PDX.

According to court documents, a woman and her two kids, ages 3 and 7, were preparing to leave a Spirit Airlines plane when her children accidentally kicked the seat in front of them.

Williams, who was sitting in front of the family, removed her carry-on luggage from the overhead bin, then struck the mom in the face, according to court documents.

Court documents state that a gate agent and flight attendant both saw Williams strike the victim.

When Williams spoke with officers, she said she was upset because the children kicked the back of her seat and that she told the victim “to tell her kids to stop it,” court documents state. Williams also told officers the victim ignored her and then hit her on the shoulder, which made her angry.

When asked why she did not report to the flight crew that the woman had hit her, court documents state that Williams said “her first reaction was to fight.”

Officers told Williams that witnesses did not see the victim hit her, to which Williams replied “you do what you got to do,” according to court documents.

Court documents state Williams admitted to officers that she hit the victim two to three times in the face.

