Kaua’i hotels see uptick in reservations ahead of changes to travel rules

Kaua’i, HI (KITV) — Gary Moore, manager of Timbers Kaua’i Ocean Club & Residences, said things are looking up–bookings rose 15 percent since Gov. David Ige approved new “resort bubble” regulations last week.

“The news is just getting out on the mainland and so we can anticipate it to take a little bit of time for folks to understand the new rules for Kaua’i,” Moore said.

Beginning Tuesday, transpacific travelers can bypass quarantine with a negative pre-travel test result 72 hours before arrival–and the test does not have to be administered by one of the state’s trusted partners.

Three days after arrival, visitors can leave the hotel if they receive a second negative test result.

“We believe that this is the right way, it’s an inconvenience, but we’re living in an inconvenient world,” Moore added.

To make the experience more convenient, Moore said the hotel is coordinating on and off site testing for guests.

About a half hour drive away at Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort at Po’ipu, guests will also have the option to test on site with a mobile doctor.

“So we have him scheduled every day except Sunday and he’ll do testing at a specific time and the guests can actually make an appointment with him,” said Ko’a Kea manager Sharolyn Kawakami.

Tests can cost upwards of $200.

“Yes, you do have to pay this but, you’re going to be able to explore the entire island after that,” Moore said.

However, Kawakami believes quarantine remains a deterrent for those considering a trip to Kaua’i.

“Whether it’s three days, or ten days, or fourteen days, I think the challenge is still, it’s not going to bring back the same numbers last year,” Kawakami said.

Under the new rules, interisland travelers in-state for more than 72-hours before departing to Kaua’i are not required to quarantine if they receive a negative pre-travel test result.

Any traveler who opts out of testing must quarantine for 10 days.

