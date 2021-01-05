Local taxidermist still preserving hunting trips of a lifetime

National & World

MINDEN, La (KTBS) — As most of us know, we live right in the middle of Sportsman’s Paradise. And this time of year, many hunters and still a few anglers are out there enjoying the great outdoors on hunting and fishing trips.

When they manage to kill that deer of a lifetime or reel in their biggest fish ever, there is a good chance they will visit a taxidermist like Tony Davidson at Davidson Taxidermy. Davidson’s job is simple — helping preserve the memories of hunting and fishing adventures for a lifetime.

When it comes to a lifetime, that is basically how long Davidson has been mastering this art form. He got started back when he was close to 10 years old.

KTBS 3’s Patrick Dennis recently visited Davidson and his wife, Sharon, at their taxidermy business just outside of Minden in Webster Parish.

