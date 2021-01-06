Police: Man refuses to wear mask properly, threatens employee with gun

National & World

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man after he allegedly threatened an employee with a gun, pushed down another after they both asked him to wear his mask correctly in an Arundel Mills Mall store.

At around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, a store employee at the Last Stop asked a customer to adjust his mask to cover his mouth and nose.

According to police, the customer then lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun. He did not adjust his mask and kept walking around the store.

“At some point, this suspect lifts his shirt and displays the handle of what appears to be a handgun,” Anne Arundel County Police Sgt. Kam Cooke said.

Another employee talked to the customer about wearing his mask properly again, which the suspect responded to by pushing her to the ground, police said.

He then left the store. Police searched the area but couldn’t find him. He was wearing a black and white hooded jacket and is described to be around 20-40 years of age.

This incident comes nearly two months after two employees at an ice cream shop in Anne Arundel County were assaulted by customers who refused to wear masks.

According to police, two employees at a Cold Stone Creamer were punched, and one was kicked to the ground by customers who refused to wear masks.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state, shoppers like Shae Spears say it’s concerning some people are still refusing to wear masks.

“We’re all out here trying to get better and get back to our normal lives,” Spears said. “Like just wear a mask. It’s not that hard.”

“It’s really no need for violence,” Spears added.

