Quirk delays stimulus checks for some who used tax preparers

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Some people who used tax preparation services may be some of the last to get their latest COVID-19 stimulus checks.

Reports around the country indicate that those who used a refund transfer to pay their tax preparation fees — that is, they paid with their anticipated refund instead of up front — could be delayed in getting stimulus checks.

That’s what Melody Granger of Shreveport did through H&R Block. She was surprised when she tracked her payment through the IRS. It said her $1,200 deposit went to some bank account number that she did not recognize.

“I was immediately stunned. Like, oh my gosh, where did it go? Who is this person?” Granger said she wondered.

“I did call H&R Block. It’s an automated system. It said if I didn’t receive anything by the 6th, I would get a paper check by the end of the month.”

And if not by then, she was told she might have to wait until her next tax refund.

The good news is, Granger saw late Tuesday afternoon that her money had hit her bank account. The self-employed single mom was worried after a tough year caused by the pandemic.

“I have places for this money to go,” she said.

H&R Block put out a series of posts on social media, asking customers for patience.

“But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day,” one following tweet said.

Turbo Tax made similar posts. There are similar complaints about stimulus checks being sent to Turbo Tax’s bank instead of their customers’ who used refund transfer.

The federal government has again launched a tool to help you check the status of those stimulus checks. You can find Get My Payment by clicking here on the IRS website. You’ll only need a few pieces of information to get the status of your check, including your social security number, date of birth, and the mailing address used on your latest tax return.

