Woman describes being in DC when chaos erupted at Capitol

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Many Oklahomans traveled to Washington, D.C., for Wednesday’s rally in support of President Donald Trump.

Part of those who went includes a group of about 70 people from the Oklahoma City metro.

Melisa Schuster, from Yukon, told KOCO 5 that she felt called to go to Washington D.C. to support the president and to hear him speak. She described it, at first, as a very happy event.

Schuster said they were singing and praying together.

“We’re all here because we feel like it’s our patriotic duty,” she said. “Quite surprised by the events that unfolded today. It became obvious, to me, that all of a sudden there are others around me who are not here for the same reason I am – there to cause trouble. When the policemen would come by, they would start screaming at them … very derogatory terms.”

Schuster added that her group in no way supports the violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol. She told KOCO 5 that she’s back at her hotel, saying everyone from her group is safe.

