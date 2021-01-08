St. Louis Auto Show postponed until April due to coronavirus pandemic

National & World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — One of the largest Midwest-based auto shows has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show has been delayed from late January until April 8-11.

“We bring almost 100,000 people into St. Louis for an amazing experience and want to ensure it’s as safe as possible for all to enjoy,” said Doug Smith, Executive Vice President of St. Louis Auto Dealers Association. “This year, more than ever, we want to take every precaution necessary for our guests, which is why we made the decision to delay this event.”

The auto show typically includes about 500 new vehicles and family-friendly attractions like stunt bike performances, indoor rock climbing and indoor ziplining.

Tickets for the April event will go on sale at a later date.

