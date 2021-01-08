Train stop concerns people in one neighborhood

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — People in one area of Nashville turned to News 4 for help because they are fed up with being trapped by a train.

This is happening on Sadler Avenue. People who live there told News 4 several times a week, a CSX Train comes and stops. It leaves everyone on the cul-de-sac with no choice but to wait.

Cell phone video shows some people crossing the parked train on foot with their kids in tow, and they are worried about emergencies.

“All week long it does it all the time,” Dawn Edmonson, of Nashville, said.

Edmonson has lived here on Sadler Avenue for 15 years and said that she’s been dealing with a train problem as long as she has lived on that street.

Edmonson said several times a week; a CSX Train stops right on the tracks. It happens at random times, and when it does, all these residents have no choice but to sit and wait.

“We’re talking 3 hours,” Edmonson said. “Several people, including myself, have been late for work.”

Edmonson said she had missed doctor’s appointments before due to the train. She added that times people have gotten desperate. Cell phone video shows people crossing the parked train on foot with their kids in tow.

“And I’m like, what is it going to take before something is finally done about it,” Edmonson said.

Edmonson and her neighbors have tried contacting CSX.

“Over and over and over to no avail,” Edmonson said.

News 4 contacted CSX as well. They told News 4 because of the Christmas day bombing and the AT&T disruptions. They did have a train sit here for three hours.

They said they’ve been working with the community to adjust their operating hours. And they’ve implemented a process to ensure the tracks are clear when 911 dispatchers get a call for Sadler Avenue. Meanwhile, residents such as Edmonson continue to worry.

“My next-door neighbor is on dialysis,” Edmonson said. “That’s why I’m so irate about it because I love people, and I don’t want anybody to actually die, which is an actual possibility.”

A spokesperson for CSX told News 4 there are plans for an alternate access route. Those plans are undergoing the city’s approval process right now.

News 4 plans to stay on top of this, and we will let you know what happens.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.