St. Louis County dispatcher investigated for using racial slur over police radio

St. Louis (KMOV) — A St. Louis County employee is under investigation after a racial slur was used over the police radio Saturday.

A St. Louis County Police spokesperson said the employee was working as a dispatcher when he said N-word while dispatching a call. He was immediately removed from the radio and relieved of his duties, police said.

It is unclear how long the worker has been with the department.

“As I have said in past, discrimination, by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us in the St. Louis County Police Department. We have, and will continue, to hold one another accountable,” St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton said.

The St. Louis County Police Association told News 4 they were appalled by the incident.

“We are aware of the racist language that was broadcast over the police radio last evening. We are appalled. There is no place in modern society for these racist epithets. Chief Barton needs to take swift action and terminate the employee from the police department. We have a history of speaking out in these situations and will continue to do so.”

Echoing their response, the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) said they are “disgusted with the racist comments made by one of their dispatchers.”

The ESOP released the following statement:

ESOP has been made aware of yet another racist incident which occurred at St. Louis County Police Department. We are disgusted with the racist comments made by one of their dispatchers. Swift and immediate action is an appropriate step, however more is needed. There have been several racist incidents to occur and will continue to occur until leadership is willing to make a true change.

As an organization, we have continuously asked Chief Barton and the Board of Police Commissioners to address the racism that thrives at St. Louis County. Our words have long been ignored and if the Teneo report wasn’t enough to move Chief Barton to action to address systemic racism, hopefully this serves as the evidence she needs to do something about it.

