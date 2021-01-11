ASU in-person instructors among those to receive COVID-19 vaccine

National & World

TEMPE, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — As COVID-19 spreads at Arizona’s largest university, in-person professors there will be in the state’s next phase coronavirus vaccinations.

Spring semester starts Monday at ASU, both in person and online. Right now, there are reportedly hundreds of COVID-19 active cases at the university for both students and staff, which is why in-person instructors are grateful they made it on the short list to become vaccinated.

“I think its a critical next step to to get this thing under control,” said ASU Professor Gina Woodall. “The fact that President Crow and others at ASU went to bat for us… I’m thankful.”

Right now, ASU has 681 active COVID-19 cases. That number includes both student and staff. The cases have been steadily rising since winter break. Woodall said she’s worried, but isn’t fearful for her life or her loved ones. She also said she values an in-person learning environment. “Of course, I’m cautious and doing everything I can control,” said Woodall. “There is something about teaching face-to-face, I mean these are college students, lots of money have been spent.”

While Woodall agrees with the university’s handling of the pandemic, other instructors like those in ASU Community of Care Coalition believe learning should only be online as cases spread throughout the state. Meanwhile, Woodall said she’s ready for the extra layer of protection to teach in a pandemic. “I’m really excited to get the vaccine,” said Woodall.

