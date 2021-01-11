Chief Assistant DA Deborah Tillman retires after 25 years of service

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Tillman has retired after 25 years of service to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Ashley Rich stated, “Deborah Tillman is remarkable, and it has truly been an honor to have her sit beside me as the Chief Assistant District Attorney for the past 10 years. This office is a better place because of all that she has done for this community and the citizens of Mobile County. We are so proud of her accomplishments at the District Attorney’s Office, and I want to thank her for making such a lasting impression on so many people during her career.”

Tillman graduated from Springhill College and obtained her law degree from Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University. Prior to beginning her career with the District Attorney’s Office, Tillman was a Captain in the United States Air Force and served as a Staff Judge Advocate.

She was one of the first law clerks for the Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals and she served the Northern District of Florida as a Federal Prosecutor.

Tillman began her journey with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office in 1995. She served as the Team Leader for Circuit Court starting in 2004 prosecuting all types of felony cases. During this time, she was an instructor for the National District Attorneys Association at the National Advocacy Center in Columbia South Carolina.

In 2011 she was promoted to Chief Assistant District Attorney and as the Chief Assistant, Tillman was responsible for prosecuting cases against law enforcement officers and two sexual assault cold cases that were instrumental in a federal grant funding the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

In addition, and at the direction of the District Attorney Ashley Rich, Tillman advocated for victims of crime at the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles in Montgomery. She was also responsible for presenting cases to the Mobile County Grand Jury. Administratively, Tillman assisted the District Attorney with all administrative, personnel, and budget matters.

Even though Deborah Tillman is retiring from her position as Chief Assistant District Attorney, she will work part-time facilitating Grand Jury proceedings for the Mobile County District Attorney Office.

When asked what motivated her to serve the citizens of Mobile County for 25 years she replied, “The ability to attempt to deliver justice every day for crime victims and the opportunity to prevent crime and keep people out of the criminal justice system.” We wish Deborah all of the best as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.

