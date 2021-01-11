Extremely low flu activity after fears of twindemic this winter

National & World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — While cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing around the country, activity is extremely low for the virus we usually see in the winter months: the flu.

Hospitals have been bracing for a possible “twindemic” this winter, a simultaneous outbreak of flu while COVID-19 also surges, but data shows influenza activity remains unusually low right now.

Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University Medical Center says there are a few possible explanations.

Dr. Schaffner says, “Flu is imported into the United States from other parts of the world. And travel, because of COVID, has been weighed down. Then of course, most of us are out there wearing masks, social distancing.”

Who spreads the flu may play a role.

Dr. Schaffner says while COVID in many cases is spread by adults, kids are the group that tends to spread flu in our communities.

“Now, a lot of virtual schooling goes on. And when you do go to school, children are wearing masks, social distancing. So, I think the main reason is that children are not sharing this virus amongst themselves,” he says.

Also, a record number of flu vaccines were produced for this season.

The CDC reports more than half of adults were vaccinated by the end of December, higher than the same time in prior seasons.

Some 75 million doses of the flu vaccine have been administered so far this season to adults.

“After all of these holiday get-togethers. I’m worried that this “twindemic” could still occur in January, late January, into February. There’s still plenty of time,” Dr, Schaffner says.

This is why social distancing, mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick are more important than ever.

