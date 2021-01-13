Family is poised to be evicted for having too many children

National & World

SCHERERVILLE, Indiana (WBBM) — With so many jobs lost amid the coronavirus pandemic, eviction is a real concern.

But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, one family in Schererville, Indiana is in fear of losing their home – even though they can pay their rent.

Comforting her 18-month-old while holding her 9-month-old, Julius, is routine for Deborah Rangel.

All four of Rangel’s children keep her busy these days, yet keeping a roof over their heads worries the mother most.

“I’m just praying,” Rangel said.

The Rangels moved into their Lakewood Lane condo in Schererville, Indiana back in 2017. At the time, it was only dad – Eric – and mom, and sons Maximus and Lucius. But the family has grown with two more children in addition now, and therein lies the problem.

The Rangels’ lease outlines a maximum of two people can sleep in each of the two bedrooms.

“Our bedroom – we have the 5-year-old here, the 7-year-old here, and obviously the baby’s here,” Deborah Rangel said.

And now the family faces eviction. They haven’t failed to pay rent, nor are they nuisance tenants.

“The police have never been here,” Rangel said. “I have done nothing, nothing wrong except for having two extra babies.”

It is those two extra babies that put them in violation of their lease terms.

Rencon Property Management alerted the family of the violation in August, 2020. Documents show the family was able to sign a new lease in September – only to get slapped with the eviction notice in October.

CBS 2’s Terry emailed and even talked to someone in an attempt to get them to explain why the company allowed the family to re-sign a lease – only to start the eviction process. As of Tuesday night, company representatives had not explained themselves.

“They want me to find a place within a week or a month,” Rangel said. “I don’t know – I can’t find a job in middle of pandemic. I lost my job because of it. My husband’s you know, barely working.”

Rangel understands the family is bigger than what is allowed. But she can’t understand why her property manager and homeowners’ association won’t budge.

“That’s my main concern is time – in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.

An eviction hearing is slated for Wednesday. Rangel hopes the judge has something, she says, Rencon Management and the HOA have not shown.

“Have some compassion, compassion for a family with little babies,” Rangel said.

But she fears her family will be kicked out, with no place to go.

“I can’t explain it. There’s no words for that,” Rangel said. “Just try to be strong. It’s in God’s hands at this point.”

Unlike Illinois, Indiana did not extend its eviction moratorium, which allows for certain evictions – including those for other than nonpayment – to resume.

