Better Together: Community helps Santa Clara woman celebrate her 107th birthday

SANTA CLARA, CA (KPIX) — Living to be 107 years old is a major milestone to celebrate. A family in Santa Clara went the extra mile Wednesday to honor their “Nana” on her special day.

Hope Castellanos was born in Eagle Rock, Texas on January 13th, 1914. She came to California in 1945 and has lived in Santa Clara with her family ever since.

When asked the secret to her longevity, she replied, “Oatmeal everyday for breakfast.”

On Wednesday to mark her special birthday, she was surrounded by love and family. All five generations! Her son, 88-year-old Daniel Castellanos said she is the best mom ever.

:I tell Mom, I said, ‘Mom, I don’t ever remember you scolding me!’ I only say that to get her laughing, you know?” laughed Daniel.

Her granddaughter Mandy Santos says the family calls her “Nana.” Castellanos has a big family.

“10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren!” exclaimed Mandy.

Mandy cooked up a surprise for Nana’s 107th birthday celebration: a private parade. The procession starting with a Santa Clara fire truck followed by several police cars.

“Congratulations on turning 107! Cheers!” one truck announced on their PA loudspeakers as they drove by the party.

For the next 15 minutes, a stream of motorcycles and cars, including police and fire vehicles and all manner of folks and friends filed past. Everyone wished Hope a happy birthday.

The Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gilmore even joined in the celebration, presenting Hope with a proclamation.

“You have lived the most eventful century of the world’s history and you are a gem!” said Gilmore.

Hope was clearly moved by the outpouring of affection and attention.

“Everything is beautiful for me today!” she told the crowd.

