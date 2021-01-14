Police: Juvenile caused over $46K in damage during NYE riot in downtown Portland

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A juvenile is facing multiple charges in connection with damage that occurred during a riot in downtown Portland on New Year’s Eve.

Police said a juvenile suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested during the riot on Dec. 31, 2020, and booked on an existing warrant.

Central Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team was able to gather surveillance video from several locations that showed the suspect committing criminal acts, according to police.

Police said the suspect was identified as being responsible for over $46,000 in damage at multiple locations in downtown Portland.

On Tuesday, the Neighborhood Response Team, along with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and Longview Police Department, served a search warrant for the suspect’s clothing worn during the riot.

After the search warrant was served, the suspect was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of riot.

Police said the charges were referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office since that is the suspect’s county of residence.

