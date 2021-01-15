Nashville Public Library suspends curbside service due to planned protest Sunday

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Public Library will suspend curbside service and computer reservations at their main location on Sunday, due to a planned protest at the capitol building.

The protest, called the “Tennessee Freedom Event,” is connected to a call for rallies at every state capitol in the country.

The library’s main downtown location is located just a few blocks from the capitol.

The library has not said if they will suspend services during a second planned protest on Inauguration Day.

Follow News4 for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.