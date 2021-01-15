Wildlife rehab center is in need of donations

National & World

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — A Connecticut wildlife rehab center is struggling to survive because of the COVID-19 crises.

When wildlife animals find themselves in trouble, New Britain’s Claws N Paws Rehabilitation Center is there to help.

“Our wildlife do not have a voice. They have no one to talk for them, to defend them, to help them, this is what we are there for,” said Rose Morals, president of Claws N Paws Rehabilitation Center.

However, they’re now looking to the public for help so that they can keep helping wildlife.

Donations are down drastically because of the pandemic, and Claws N Paws is in desperate need of money because their busiest season will be here soon.

“Baby season is coming. We are trying to get our centers ready, trying to get our cages ready, but it’s also a time for future rehabbers to get busy,” Morals said.

She added that they need cash to pay for supplies like formula, medicine, crates, and outdoor enclosures.

They are also facing a serious volunteer shortage.

“Many of the rehabbers and future rehabbers that showed interest in becoming rehabbers have had their world turned upside down,” Morals explained. “Now they are home with their kids when they had their free time while their kids were at school.”

She said the only way they can continue helping is if the public steps up to help.

“We need the community to be more involved with us connect with us. There are so many ways to help,” Morals said.

